Start preparing for Asian Cup from now: Sunil Chhetri advises women footballers

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has urged the women's team to "leave no stone unturned," and start their preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 from now itself. Last month, the Asian Football Confederation granted India the right to host the showpiece event, making it the second major women's tournament to be held in the space of two years in India after the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021.

"It is an amazing opportunity that they have -- to play in such a high-level tournament. These are the levels where you want to be, playing the best in the Continent. I'd like to urge all of them to start preparing for the tournament from now on itself," AIFF website quoted Chhetri as saying. "The last thing you want to do is feel regret once you start playing the tournament. Look into every small aspect of your game and try to improve it your touch, speed, saving ability, shooting, burning those extra body fats - the process needs to start from right now," he added.

Chhetri, who is the only Indian player to have appeared in two different editions of an Asian Cup, said the mega event is a 'great opportunity' for the players to compete against the top sides. "It is a unique opportunity for every player. It's such a great opportunity to play against some top opposition from Asia. That is why it is even more important to start preparing from now, said Chhetri.

"The pressure will always be there but it's important to enjoy it because football is all about being happy. I'd be more than happy to watch you all from the stands, once the tournament starts," he added. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is slated to be held in February next year in India and in 2022, the country will be hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (ANI)