Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start preparing for Asian Cup from now: Sunil Chhetri advises women footballers

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has urged the women's team to "leave no stone unturned," and start their preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 from now itself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:51 IST
Start preparing for Asian Cup from now: Sunil Chhetri advises women footballers
Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri. Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has urged the women's team to "leave no stone unturned," and start their preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 from now itself. Last month, the Asian Football Confederation granted India the right to host the showpiece event, making it the second major women's tournament to be held in the space of two years in India after the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021.

"It is an amazing opportunity that they have -- to play in such a high-level tournament. These are the levels where you want to be, playing the best in the Continent. I'd like to urge all of them to start preparing for the tournament from now on itself," AIFF website quoted Chhetri as saying. "The last thing you want to do is feel regret once you start playing the tournament. Look into every small aspect of your game and try to improve it your touch, speed, saving ability, shooting, burning those extra body fats - the process needs to start from right now," he added.

Chhetri, who is the only Indian player to have appeared in two different editions of an Asian Cup, said the mega event is a 'great opportunity' for the players to compete against the top sides. "It is a unique opportunity for every player. It's such a great opportunity to play against some top opposition from Asia. That is why it is even more important to start preparing from now, said Chhetri.

"The pressure will always be there but it's important to enjoy it because football is all about being happy. I'd be more than happy to watch you all from the stands, once the tournament starts," he added. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is slated to be held in February next year in India and in 2022, the country will be hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs center-righ...

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologized for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physical...

Governor Tandon was like family, says MP CM Chouhan

After paying tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the late governor had won over the people of the state within his tenure and was like a family member. In the one year he s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020