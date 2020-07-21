Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitches in England have changed, we may play two spinners: Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis says the nature of pitches in England has changed and it gives them the option of playing two spinners when the Test series begins in hot conditions next month.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:25 IST
Pitches in England have changed, we may play two spinners: Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis says the nature of pitches in England has changed and it gives them the option of playing two spinners when the Test series begins in hot conditions next month. Younis said the ongoing England-West Indies series has shown that the pitches at Southampton and Manchester are now slow and sluggish.

"We will see how the pitch behaves in the third Test between West Indies and England at Manchester but there is no doubt that the behaviour of pitches has changed in England," Younis said during an online media interaction. "Early to say who will play but we have got an idea after the WI test matches. We are trying to prepare those players who can be effective on such pitches. We are looking at all option look at weather as well it gets hot in August and we might even have to think about playing two spinners as well," Younis said.

The former pacer said the team management will keep an eye on the third Test as well. Pakistan's first Test against England begins from August 5 at Manchester.

Younis said he was surprised that the pacers didn't face much problems despite not using saliva to shine the ball during the England-West Indies series. "I had doubts about what will happen to bowlers not being able to use saliva because it is a habitual thing and I have been a fast bowler myself. But I think it is working quite nicely. The difference in cricket balls also matters. "The Duke ball is harder and it can be shined through sweat as well and the pitches were slow and sluggish in the West Indies tests but the ball did seam and move around and no bowler has complained as yet. It is workable. It did work. I feel it can be done." Younis said Pakistan's track record in England was good and he remained optimistic that the team will not disappoint in the coming series.

"I am sure we will not let our supporters and followers down. We will try to make them proud of us with our performances." Younis had recently termed India skipper Virat Kohli as a benchmark for youngsters to follow in fitness and performances. Asked if any Pakistan players matched up to Kohli's fitness standards, he said, "Kohli is one of the top athletes but I think our boys are not far behind specially Babar Azam who is very fit and he is also delivering goods with his performances. Shaheen Shah is another one who is super fit." He admitted that the players when they came to England after spending nearly three months in isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic had been rusty. "But right now in the training camp they are getting better and we are working hard on ensuring their fitness levels meet those standards required in world cricket," he said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs center-righ...

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologized for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physical...

Governor Tandon was like family, says MP CM Chouhan

After paying tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the late governor had won over the people of the state within his tenure and was like a family member. In the one year he s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020