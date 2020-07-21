Left Menu
Development News Edition

VVS Laxman lauds England for 'excellent comeback' in 2nd Test against Windies

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday lauded England side for the "excellent comeback" to win the second Test against West Indies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:16 IST
VVS Laxman lauds England for 'excellent comeback' in 2nd Test against Windies
The third Test between both teams will begin on July 24. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday lauded England side for the "excellent comeback" to win the second Test against West Indies. In the first Test, West Indies had defeated England by four wickets on the back off Jermaine Blackwood's gutsy knock.

Laxman, who had played 134 Test matches for India said that all-rounder Ben Stokes was a "class apart" in the second Test. His remark came as England thrashed West Indies by 113 runs on the back of Stokes' all-round performance of 254 runs and three wickets, including the key wicket of Jermaine Blackwood in the second Test.

"Excellent comeback by England to win the second test after the loss in the first Test, especially considering a complete day's play was lost to rain. Ben Stokes was a class apart and just keeps on increasing his reputation as a player the world sits and watches," Laxman tweeted. With this win, England levelled the three-match series against West Indies. The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Employment sentiment showing signs of gradual improvement: Report

Easing of lockdown restrictions, seems to have a positive impact on the job landscape across sectors and geographies as employment sentiment has picked by 7 per cent from the 86 per cent drop it witnessed during the lockdown, says a report....

Rescuing viable firm more important than failing to liquidate unviable co amid COVID-19: Sahoo

Rescuing a viable firm is far more important than failing to liquidate an unviable company in the current coronavirus crisis, IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo has said and asserted that limited suspension of the insolvency law ensures it is firml...

Centre plotting to destabilise govts of oppn-ruled states, BJP most destructive party: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday accused the Centre of hatching conspiracies to pull down the governments in opposition-ruled states by employing federal agencies and money power, and branded the BJP as the most destructiv...

COVID-19: West Bengal to observe lockdown on July 23, 25, 29

West Bengal will remain in lockdown on July 23, July 25 and July 29 from 6 am to 10 pm each day in the view of coronavirus outbreak, according to an order by the state government. On Monday, the West Bengal government announced a lockdown i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020