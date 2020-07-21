Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool are "worthy winners" of Premier League: Mason Mount

Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Chelsea's Mason Mount admitted that their opponents have been brilliant this season and are worthy winners of the Premier League.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:40 IST
Liverpool are "worthy winners" of Premier League: Mason Mount
Mason Mount. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Chelsea's Mason Mount admitted that their opponents have been brilliant this season and are worthy winners of the Premier League. The Reds secured their first top-flight championship in 30 years on June 25 but they have not yet lifted the actual prize over their heads. However, the opportunity to do that arrives on Thursday after the club completes its final home fixture of the 2019-20 season against Chelsea.

"For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season, it definitely gives you that motivation next season to match them," Chelsea's official website quoted Mount as saying. "We have played them three times this season and we have definitely been competitive with them, and when you watch something like the trophy lift, it gives you that extra motivation going into next season. I am a winner so I don't like watching other people win, especially other teams. You want to win with your own team so it is definitely hard to watch someone else win but they have been brilliant this season and worthy winners," he added.

Chelsea, who are currently on the third spot with 63 points, are fighting to finish in the top-four positions. Moreover, Frank Lampard's side has confirmed their berth in the final of FA Cup where they will take on Arsenal. Mount further stated that "When you watch something like that it gives you that extra motivation to want to win and that is something we want to keep doing and finish off this season in the top four and hopefully win a trophy, and then focus on next season and really try to push to win." (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. Senate report accuses China of digital authoritarianismChina is using its technological rise to develop digital authoritarianism to conduct surveillance and censor information not ju...

New IRC survey finds increases in child protection concerns due to COVID-19

A new survey issued by the International Rescue Committee IRC to staff working on the front lines of child protection services within 17 countries impacted by conflict or crisis finds that child protection concerns have increased among 55 o...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Gambling addiction spikes among South Koreas work-from-home day tradersDay traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing an...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Kanye West posts series of rambling late night tweetsRapper Kanye West posted a series of tweets late on Monday claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020