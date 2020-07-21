Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian cricket will be unbeatable if they have all-rounder like Ben Stokes: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan on Tuesday said that the Indian cricket team will be invincible if the side has a match-winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST
Indian cricket will be unbeatable if they have all-rounder like Ben Stokes: Irfan Pathan
Former India bowler Irfan Pathan. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan on Tuesday said that the Indian cricket team will be invincible if the side has a match-winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes. His remark came as England thrashed West Indies by 113 runs on the back of Stokes' all-round performance of 254 runs and three wickets, including the key wicket of Jermaine Blackwood in the second Test.

"Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all rounder like @benstokes38 #matchwinner," Irfan tweeted. The England all-rounder had played a knock of 176 in the first innings of the second Test, while in the second innings, he scored a quickfire 78 not out from just 57 balls.

With this win, England levelled the three-match series against West Indies. The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Esper says US considering troop 'adjustments' in South Korea

The Pentagon is considering adjustments to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defence Secretary Mark Es...

Punjab: Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. The committees president Kuldeep S...

Fearing new coronavirus wave, Barcelona limits number of beach-goers

Barcelona authorities on Tuesday cut the number of people allowed on to the citys beaches to 32,000 from 38,000, after crowds flocked to the sea at the weekend despite advice to stay home to curb a local rise in coronavirus infections.Barce...

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020