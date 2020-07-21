Cardinals sign first-rounder Simmons

Left Menu
Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons agreed to a four-year deal Tuesday, clearing his timely arrival to training camp with the team's other rookies. As with all first-round picks, the contract also includes a fifth-year team option. Simmons' deal includes a $12.58 million signing bonus and is worth $20.66 million, fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported.

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons agreed to a four-year deal Tuesday, clearing his timely arrival to training camp with the team's other rookies. Simmons played defensive end, safety, cornerback and linebacker at Clemson and was drafted eighth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. As with all first-round picks, the contract also includes a fifth-year team option.

Simmons' deal includes a $12.58 million signing bonus and is worth $20.66 million, fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported. The Cardinals have not yet signed any member of their 2020 draft class.

Simmons, who turns 22 on July 26, will begin his NFL career at linebacker. But Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in May that Arizona would be doing itself a disservice by not utilizing Simmons in the most versatile way possible, which will include some reps at other positions such as nickel cornerback and down pass rusher.

"The athleticism is through the roof," Kingsbury said. "But his ability to play different positions and not really have any chance to focus on one, we just think the sky can be the limit for what he could be if we really lock him into one position the majority of the time." Last season at Clemson, Simmons played a total of 281 reps at linebacker -- 160 at outside linebacker -- and 303 at cornerback.

At 238 pounds, Simmons stands 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. --Field Level Media

