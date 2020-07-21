Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morris twins join respective teams in NBA bubble

Marcus Morris joined the Clippers for practice for the first time, while Markieff Morris reportedly arrived on campus and was going through protocol to be cleared and permitted to join the Lakers. Neither player was present when their teams first traveled to the bubble in the first week of July.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:09 IST
Morris twins join respective teams in NBA bubble
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twin brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris both arrived at the NBA bubble near Orlando on Tuesday to join their respective Los Angeles teams. Marcus Morris joined the Clippers for practice for the first time, while Markieff Morris reportedly arrived on campus and was going through protocol to be cleared and permitted to join the Lakers.

Neither player was present when their teams first traveled to the bubble in the first week of July. The Clippers have been short-handed, with Montrezl Harrell leaving the campus for a family emergency, and Landry Shamet yet to join the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Marcus Morris, 30, joined the Clippers via trade from New York, averaging 9.5 points and four rebounds in 12 games before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He had averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 43 games with the Knicks.

Head coach Doc Rivers told ESPN it was "great" to have Morris back. "Obviously missing hurts, but now we get to have practices with him instead of throwing him out on the floor," Rivers said. "I think this will help in a big way."

Markieff Morris joined the Lakers in February after being bought out by Detroit. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in eight games with the Lakers after posting 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 44 games with the Pistons. The Lakers and Clippers play each other in their first game in the bubble on July 30.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding firm

Italys Benetton family reappointed trusted advisor Gianni Mion as chairman of its holding company Edizione for a three-year term on Tuesday and said it would seek to appoint a chief executive to map out a new strategy for the group. The mov...

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020