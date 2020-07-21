Left Menu
Middlesex Cricket names Stephen Eskinazi as First-Class captain for 2020 season

England county cricket club Middlesex on Tuesday announced that Stephen Eskinazi will lead the side in the regionalised four-day 'Bob Willis Trophy' competition this year.

21-07-2020
England county cricket club Middlesex on Tuesday announced that Stephen Eskinazi will lead the side in the regionalised four-day 'Bob Willis Trophy' competition this year. Also, all-rounder, Toby Roland Jones was named club's vice-captain for the remainder of 2020.

"Steve was the obvious choice for me as the captain of our squad in Pete Handscomb's absence. Last year when Steve stood in for us, the team played really well and with a smile on their face and had immediate success," said Head Coach Stuart Law in an official statement. The truncated domestic men's season is scheduled to get underway on August 1.

The county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field to play a two-day friendly match. The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium. (ANI)

