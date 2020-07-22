Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies' Winslow (hip) out for rest of season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will not play in the NBA's restarted season in Florida after sustaining a hip injury in practice, the team announced Tuesday. "I'm focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery." Winslow, 24, was limited to just 11 games (five starts) with the Miami Heat during the regular season due to a back injury.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 01:00 IST
Grizzlies' Winslow (hip) out for rest of season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will not play in the NBA's restarted season in Florida after sustaining a hip injury in practice, the team announced Tuesday. Winslow, who has yet to debut for the Grizzlies since being acquired in a February trade, "fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage" at Monday's practice, the team said. He is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020-21 season.

"I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout," Winslow wrote on Twitter. "I'm focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery." Winslow, 24, was limited to just 11 games (five starts) with the Miami Heat during the regular season due to a back injury. He returned from a 15-game absence in January only to aggravate the injury after 16 minutes. He had missed 27 games since.

The Grizzlies acquired him in a three-team trade with Miami and Minnesota, which sent Andre Iguodala to the Heat and also brought Gorgui Dieng to Memphis. A first-round pick (10th overall) out of Duke in 2015, Winslow has career averages of 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 241 games (105 starts). He has played in fewer than 70 games in four straight seasons, and fewer than 20 games in two of his last five.

The Grizzlies (32-33) hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio House speaker, four others charged in $60 million bribery case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four other men with ties to state politics were arrested on Tuesday in a 60 million federal bribery case, in one of the largest corruption cases in the states history, a U.S. prosecuto...

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020