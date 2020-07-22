Grizzlies' Winslow (hip) out for rest of season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will not play in the NBA's restarted season in Florida after sustaining a hip injury in practice, the team announced Tuesday. Winslow, who has yet to debut for the Grizzlies since being acquired in a February trade, "fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage" at Monday's practice, the team said. He is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020-21 season.

"I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout," Winslow wrote on Twitter. "I'm focused on coming back 100% towards a full recovery." Winslow, 24, was limited to just 11 games (five starts) with the Miami Heat during the regular season due to a back injury. He returned from a 15-game absence in January only to aggravate the injury after 16 minutes. He had missed 27 games since.

The Grizzlies acquired him in a three-team trade with Miami and Minnesota, which sent Andre Iguodala to the Heat and also brought Gorgui Dieng to Memphis. A first-round pick (10th overall) out of Duke in 2015, Winslow has career averages of 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 241 games (105 starts). He has played in fewer than 70 games in four straight seasons, and fewer than 20 games in two of his last five.

The Grizzlies (32-33) hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. --Field Level Media