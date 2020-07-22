Left Menu
Development News Edition

L.A. stadium to have 'limited or no capacity' in 2020

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a total of 49 workers had tested positive since March, including 16 in the previous week alone. The Rams are scheduled to play the first home regular-season game at the stadium on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 04:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 04:19 IST
L.A. stadium to have 'limited or no capacity' in 2020

Brand-new SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles will have "limited to no capacity" for fans during the 2020 NFL season, the Rams announced in a letter to season ticket holders on Tuesday. As a result, season tickets "will not be possible" for 2020, and all who purchased stadium seat licenses (SSL) will be deferred to 2021 while getting priority to purchase any 2020 single-game tickets that come available. Any previous single-game tickets purchased or transferred will be canceled.

The news was not unexpected, as the state of California has maintained strict protocols amid a continuing surge of coronavirus cases. Schools is many districts could be limited to online classes this fall, and large gatherings have been disallowed or discouraged for months. The Rams' letter also acknowledged the expectation of all preseason games being canceled, which was revealed as the likely result in multiple reports on Monday evening.

Construction on SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, Calif., began in November 2016 and was originally scheduled to be complete for the 2019 season, but heavy rains caused delays that pushed it to 2020. The stadium, which will house owner Stan Kroenke's Rams and the tenant Chargers, is expected to cost around $5 billion, about double the original projection. In addition to cost overruns, the project has been beset by the death of a construction worker who fell from the roof in June, plus a growing number of positive coronavirus tests. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a total of 49 workers had tested positive since March, including 16 in the previous week alone.

The Rams are scheduled to play the first home regular-season game at the stadium on Sept. 13, a Sunday night contest against Dallas in Week 1. The Chargers' home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and franchise icon Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors looking to buy the team, the Hall of Famer announced Tuesday. Sportico reported owner Glen Taylor had retained the Raine Group to sell...

Ireland to ease travel restrictions with 15 European countries

The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a green list of 15 European countries. Ireland, which has one of the lower rates of infection in the European Union wi...

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender. I just wish her well, frankl...

U.S. records 1,000 deaths in one day from COVID-19, California passes 400,000 cases

The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time since June 10 the nation has surpassed that grim milestone, as California closed in on passing New York in tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020