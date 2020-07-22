Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-NSW chairman slams New Zealand for trying to "split" Australian rugby

New South Wales Waratahs Chairman Roger Davis has fired a broadside at New Zealand Rugby (NZR), accusing the governing body of seeking to drive a wedge between Australia's professional sides and the country's national rugby union.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:44 IST
Rugby-NSW chairman slams New Zealand for trying to "split" Australian rugby
World Rugby logo Image Credit: ANI

New South Wales Waratahs Chairman Roger Davis has fired a broadside at New Zealand Rugby (NZR), accusing the governing body of seeking to drive a wedge between Australia's professional sides and the country's national rugby union. Davis told Australian media that NZR had approached Australia's Super Rugby teams directly to join its proposed 2021 competition while sidelining Rugby Australia (RA).

With the broader Super Rugby competition under a cloud due to COVID-19, NZR has committed to a tournament of eight to 10 teams, featuring its five Super Rugby teams and a potential side from the Pacific islands. RA are pushing for its four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based Western Force to be involved in any future competition with New Zealand.

"They're trying to split us from Rugby Australia," Davis said in comments published by the Sydney Morning Herald late on Wednesday. "It's appalling really. We're not going to split or destroy the code by dumping two or three sides. It would do irreparable damage to the game here."

NZR and RA did not provide immediate comment on the report. NZR said on Friday it would work with RA to seek expressions of interest from Australian clubs and other interested parties to join the competition.

Davis said Australia should flip the script and set up its own competition. "What's good for the goose is good for the gander. NZR went straight to the clubs and bypassed Rugby Australia. We can do exactly the same," he said.

He also questioned whether Australia or NZ could afford to snub each other. "You need 12 (teams) to make any money and they want to play against us," Davis said.

"We need New Zealand as much as New Zealand needs us ... We've got 25 million people in our country, they've got five. Economics runs this game and says they would partner with us." (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges

Maria Ressa, a journalist who runs a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tax evasion charges, saying the case was politically motivated to harass and intimida...

Russian court to rule in trial of historian who found Stalin-era graves

A Russian court is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the closed-door trial of a historian accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter, a case his lawyer says was fabricated to punish him for documenting Stalin-era crimes. S...

Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australias government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the countrys sovereign bonds, in the first such action against the Australian government...

U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said.In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020