England's Parkinson suffers ankle injury, will miss ODI series against Ireland

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Ireland after suffering an ankle injury during training. The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler, who made his international debut against South Africa in February, suffered the injury during fielding practice on Monday.

The three ODIs, which will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, begins with the first match on July 30. "An ankle injury has ruled Matt Parkinson out of the Royal London Series with Ireland," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a tweet.

England are yet to name a replacement for Parkinson. Parkinson didn't pick any wicket in his two ODI appearances but claimed five wickets in the two T20 Internationals that he played against New Zealand in November last year.

Ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, ECB also announced that spinner Moeen Ali will be the deputy to skipper Eoin Morgan. "Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for England Men's three-match Royal London Series against Ireland," the ECB said in a statement.

England will decide their squad for the series after the end of the two intra-squad matches and a warm-up game between England Lions and Ireland on Sunday..