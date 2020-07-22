Left Menu
Solskjaer not afraid of dropping David de Gea for final two PL games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is not afraid of dropping goalkeeper David de Gea after his mistakes against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals. David de Gea did not have a good outing against Chelsea as he was at fault in all the three goals scored by Chelsea.

Solskjaer has backed de Gea after his previous mistakes, but he also refused to give a clear answer on whether the first-choice goalkeeper will be starting against West Ham later today. ""I don't want to talk about it. We stick together as a group. We're going to stick together as a group and as I said he's proven before he's mentally strong. We'll stay together and we'll see the team on Wednesday night," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"You have to make big calls, every position is a big one here so you've got to do what is right for the team and the club. We'll do that on Wednesday, we'll do that on Sunday and then when the season's finished we'll make more decisions," he added. Manchester United is currently placed at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 62 points from 36 matches.

The side would be looking to finish in the top-four to gain qualification for the Champions League. United is just one point behind the third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League standings.

The side would face West Ham in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

