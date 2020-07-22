Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former and current India footballers from Manipur take up afforestation in COVID-19 times

I hope more people will come forward and sow the seeds of a better future for the next generations – not just here in Imphal, but all over India," he said. India's U-17 World Cup quartet of Ninthoinganba, Suresh, Boris and Jeakson also planted their own saplings at the village.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:46 IST
Former and current India footballers from Manipur take up afforestation in COVID-19 times
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forced to stay away from the action for the last four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manipur's former and current national team footballers took up an afforestation program at a village, besides taking a trip down memory lane of the matches played there. The initiative was led by former India midfielder Renedy Singh and joined by the likes of current national team winger Udanta Singh. India's 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup players Suresh Wangjam, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Boris Thangjam, and Jeakson Singh also took part in it.

They assembled in a quiet little village of Tenth situated around 50 kilometers south of state capital Imphal earlier this week. Most of them traveled more than 50 kilometers from their homes. Remedy made the long trip all the way from Imphal because of an emotional connection to the place. The 41-year-old used to come to the village to participate in local tournaments.

"The village is about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from my house in Imphal. But when I heard that they were having a tree-planting activity here, there was no way I could stay away from it," Renedy said in an AIFF release. "The pitch is right around the corner from where we were planting, and it really brought back so many memories," said the former midfielder who has played more than 70 matches for India. Blue Tigers winger Udanta pointed out the positive aspects of the activity and urged the fans "to come forward and plant more trees." "It was great that all came together for this cause. We must take care of Mother Earth. I hope more people will come forward and sow the seeds of a better future for the next generations – not just here in Imphal, but all over India," he said.

India's U-17 World Cup quartet of Ninthoinganba, Suresh, Boris, and Jeakson also planted their own saplings at the village. Ninth has been carrying out the same afforestation activities in nearby hills as well. "I personally find the activity very engaging. It really helps me clear my mind," said Ninth.

"It was really good to meet all of the seniors in Tenth and plant trees together. They had also played local tournaments here, it was good to exchange some old memories." "I have always heard people talk about the positives of planting more trees. Of course, it's good for the environment, and I'll start planting more saplings," said Suresh.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ITC Infotech recognized in the Leadership Zone for Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail in Zinnov Zones RPA 2020 report

ITC Infotech is also rated among the top 5 Small Medium Service Providers for RPA services globally BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services solutions provider and a fully-owned sub...

Tsunami warning canceled after major earthquake strikes off Alaska

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck near the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday, shaking buildings, but there were no immediate reports of injuries and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center canceled an earlier warning of potentially hazardous ...

Piramal Critical Care Announces Strategic Partnership with US-based Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Facility - Medivant Healthcare

This partnership aims to provide US hospitals with some of the much needed single-dose injectable drugs that have fallen into dangerous shortage amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- Piramal Critical Car...

STARMUS Returns: The world-renowned festival supported by Stephen Hawking, Brian May and Alexei Leonov announces a landmark event dedicated to Mars in 2021 for STARMUS VI. Armenia to host

Armenia will showcase the worlds great scientific minds and Rockstar talent in celebration of Mars exploration YEREVAN, Armenia, July 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- STARMUS, one of the world-scale science and art festivals will take place in Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020