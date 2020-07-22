Left Menu
Important to play well against Norwich City ahead of Real Madrid clash: Phil Foden

After a win over Watford, Manchester City's Phil Foden has said that it is important for the club now to play well against Norwich before they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

ANI | Watford | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:54 IST
Manchester City's Phil Foden (Photo/ Phil Foden Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After a win over Watford, Manchester City's Phil Foden has said that it is important for the club to now play well against Norwich before they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. "We tried to be positive and we looked back to ourselves. Everyone in the attacking area wants to score and get assists. Everyone is pushing each other for starting places," the club's official website quoted Foden as saying.

"Now I think it's important we play well and perform well against Norwich (ahead of Madrid)," he added. Manchester City secured a thumping 4-0 win over Watford with the help of Raheem Sterling's brace here on Tuesday. Foden also netted a goal in the 63rd minute and the fourth goal was scored by Aymeric Laporte.

This victory came after the club suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final. Pep Guardiola's side will now take on Norwich City on July 26 before they compete against Real Madrid on August 8. (ANI)

