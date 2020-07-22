Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI extends contracts of 32 foreign coaches till end of September next year

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday extended the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till September end next year to ensure continuity in the training of athletes till Tokyo Olympics. Earlier this month, the Sports Ministry had said that the contracts of all the foreign coaches will be extended till the end of September next year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:57 IST
SAI extends contracts of 32 foreign coaches till end of September next year

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday extended the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till September end next year to ensure continuity in the training of athletes till Tokyo Olympics. Top coaches among the 32 included Santiago Nieva and Raffaele Bergamasco in boxing, Graham Reid (men's hockey) and Pavel Smirnov (shooting) among others. The contracts of many of these coaches were to end in September this year.

National football coach Igor Stimac's contract was also extended although ithas nothing to do with the Olympics. He was appointed in May last year for a two year tenure. Earlier this month, the Sports Ministry had said that the contracts of all the foreign coaches will be extended till the end of September next year. The SAI said the decision was taken to ensure that athletes bound for Tokyo Games, postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have continuity in their training. "The postponement of Tokyo Olympics by a year makes it imperative that the same coaches be retained so that athletes are not disadvantaged in any way," Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju said in a release. "A new coach takes time to understand an athlete and the athlete needs time to understand the training process of a coach. We don't have that kind of time now." A SAI source told PTI that the terms and conditions of the contracts, including the remuneration, remain the same as earlier.

"We have extended the contracts of these foreign coaches on the recommendation of the respective NSFs. All the terms and conditions, including the remunerations, remain the same," the source said. Rijiju had earlier announced that coaches, both Indians and from abroad, will henceforth be hired for at least four years or one Olympic cycle to ensure continuity. The four-year contract will be handed out with an eye on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Further extension of contract for four years will be decided on the basis of the performance of the coach and recommendation from the respective NSFs. The contracts, though of four years, will be reviewed annually and extended on the basis of a coach's overall results, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging provisions of CGST Act

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the central government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Central Goods and Service Tax CGST Act, 2017, that provides for power of arrest any person alleged to have committed an offence ...

Romania's coronavirus spike exceeds 1,000 new daily cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 1,030 new cases in the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday, as the World Health Organization sounded the alarm over spikes in southern Europe and the Balkans.Roman...

Forgive or forget ? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide.Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber ...

Soccer-Man Utd should recall Henderson to help De Gea, says Berbatov

Manchester United need to bring back in-form keeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United to help regular starter David de Gea rediscover his talent, according to their former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Spaniard has come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020