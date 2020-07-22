Left Menu
Development News Edition

End could've been better: Kumble on his stint as India head coach

Former skipper Anil Kumble does not regret his time as head coach of the Indian cricket team but says the ending of his tenure could have been better.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:36 IST
End could've been better: Kumble on his stint as India head coach

Former skipper Anil Kumble does not regret his time as head coach of the Indian cricket team but says the ending of his tenure could have been better. The 49-year-old stepped down after the Champions Trophy in 2017 following a rift with skipper Virat Kohli.

"We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well," the former spinner told ex-Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa in an online session. "I know the end could have been better but then that's fine. As a coach, you realise, when it's time to move on, it's the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year," he added.

Kumble had a successful one-year stint as India coach with the team reaching the Champions Trophy final in 2017 and also becoming a dominant Test side, losing just one out of 17 Tests during his tenure. "I was very happy that I took up that role (India coach). It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic," said Kumble, who took 619 wickets in 132 Tests and 337 wickets in 271 ODIs for India.

"Having been with great performers and again being a part of the Indian dressing room is a great feeling." Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL)..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging provisions of CGST Act

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the central government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Central Goods and Service Tax CGST Act, 2017, that provides for power of arrest any person alleged to have committed an offence ...

Romania's coronavirus spike exceeds 1,000 new daily cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 1,030 new cases in the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday, as the World Health Organization sounded the alarm over spikes in southern Europe and the Balkans.Roman...

Forgive or forget ? Jury is out on his post-trial career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and graffiti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide.Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber ...

Soccer-Man Utd should recall Henderson to help De Gea, says Berbatov

Manchester United need to bring back in-form keeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United to help regular starter David de Gea rediscover his talent, according to their former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Spaniard has come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020