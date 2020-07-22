Next season already on players' minds, says Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum

Although Liverpool players are yet to lift this season's Premier League title, Gini Wijnaldum said that they have already started thinking about the next season. "Of course you want to do that and you have to keep that in mind. At a club like Liverpool, such a big club, you always have to play for titles so I don't think you have to talk about it, it's something that has to be in your head because Liverpool is a big team and should always play for winning things," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying when asked if they have already started talking among the team about next season.

"That's what we have to keep in mind. The thing that we have to do is deal with situations during the season because anything can happen; players can get injured, players will not be in form maybe and maybe as a team you are not as good," he added. The Reds secured their first top-flight championship in 30 years on June 25 but they have not yet lifted the actual prize over their heads.

However, the opportunity to do that arrives on Thursday after the club completes its final home fixture of the 2019-20 season against Chelsea. Expressing elation over winning the title, Wijnaldum said, "What makes it more beautiful is that I do it with a club like Liverpool, that waits for 30 years. That's too long for a club like Liverpool and that you can give that to the fans... as a player you know how desperate the fans were for the Premier League and that makes it even more beautiful." (ANI)