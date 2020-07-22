Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low-level, junior tennis to return amid pandemic

All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:15 IST
Low-level, junior tennis to return amid pandemic

The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin. All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31. The ITF also announced its COVID-19 protocols for its tournaments and players.

That includes telling participants they shouldn't travel to tournaments if they tested positive for the virus within seven days or were exposed to anyone with the virus or its symptoms within 14 days..

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for man accused of sending threat letter to Pragya

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by a man from Maharashtra who is accused of writing a threat letter to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Opposing the bail plea of Dr Sayed Abdul Rehman, the Madhya Pr...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...

India's COVID-19 count reaches 11,92,915, recovery rate stands at 63.13 pc

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, Indias COVID-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472...

MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Major League Baseball hasnt always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking centre stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis and because ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020