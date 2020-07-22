Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25 percent, lift blackout

Tickets will be distributed so that groups of fans are socially distanced and many ancillary events, such as Legends Day and the 500 Festival Parade, have been cancelled.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:42 IST
Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25 percent, lift blackout

The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance to 25 percent of capacity and lift a local broadcast blackout for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway officials released a detailed 88-page plan Wednesday for conducting the 104th edition of the race in the age of the coronavirus. The first race under new track owner Roger Penske was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, but the outbreak of the virus caused it to be rescheduled for Aug. 23

Penske Entertainment chief executive Mark Miles acknowledged "everything will be different about this year's race." Capacity will be limited to 87,500 fans at the massive speedway. Everyone will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. Tickets will be distributed so that groups of fans are socially distanced and many ancillary events, such as Legends Day and the 500 Festival Parade, have been cancelled.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

France: new confirmed coronavirus cases up 998

France has recorded 998 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest health ministry data released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 178,336, the ministry said. The number of people in h...

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate as spying accusations mount

The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the worlds two biggest economies. Communist...

Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

Since the release of Backstreet Rookie, fans are highly concerned about Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jungs onscreen relationship. Premiered on June 19, 2020, the viewers are now getting highly interested for Backstreet Rookie.The show Backstre...

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020