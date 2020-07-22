Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as T20 WC is postponed

Bangladesh's pending Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury looking to "work around with our schedule" after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, the pending three-match Test series between Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October, if talks between the BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) come to fruition.

The series was initially slated to take place in July-August, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of the series. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year.

Chowdhury said both BCB and SLC are positive about the Test series going ahead later this year. "The ICC's announcement of the three major tournaments has provided what window we can work with, as now that we know that the tournament dates are fixed, we can work around with our schedule," ESPNcricinfo quoted Chowdhury as saying.

"Both boards are positive about the Test series going ahead later this year. We are in talks with SLC. Sri Lanka is in a better condition [in terms of Covid-19 caseload] than any of the other sub-continent countries at the moment, and since the situation is not favourable here, we are more keen on the away matches," he added. (ANI)