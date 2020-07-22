Left Menu
Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing long-term deal

Sources told Passan that a "massive" deal will be announced in the coming days. Betts, 27, joined the Dodgers along with left-hander David Price in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox in February.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:02 IST
The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. Sources told Passan that a "massive" deal will be announced in the coming days.

Betts, 27, joined the Dodgers along with left-hander David Price in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. The four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018 when he led the majors with a .346 average, 129 runs and belted a career-high 32 home runs.

Betts batted .295 last season, again leading the big leagues with 135 runs scored and tallying 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 40 doubles and 16 steals in 150 games. According to reports, he turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Red Sox in the offseason, countering with a 12-year, $420 million proposal that the team turned down before dealing him to L.A.

The Dodgers open the season on Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants. --Field Level Media

