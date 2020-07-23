PREVIEW-Golf-Johnson not dwelling on Memorial flop ahead of 3M Open debut

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:30 IST
Dustin Johnson has never competed at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota but the world number four is confident the course, which will host this week's 3M Open, is a perfect place for him to move on from last week's Ohio nightmare. Johnson, who missed the cut at Muirfield Village Golf Club after two consecutive rounds of 80, stepped on the Arnold Palmer-designed course for the first time this week.

"I like the golf course, I think it sets up well for me, a lot better than last week's golf course. So I'm looking forward to it," Johnson said about the par-71 layout. The long-hitting American headlines a field that includes world number six Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, who shared the 36-hole lead last week before finishing eighth.

Johnson competed last week for the first time since he earned his 21st PGA Tour career win in June. "I feel like the game's in good form. I actually felt like the game was in good form going into the Memorial last week," said Johnson.

"I've still got a lot of confidence in what I'm doing. I feel like the game's there, so I'm definitely excited and looking forward to this week." Also in the field is Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who is making his first start since The Players Championship was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

World number 10 Fleetwood completed his quarantine after arriving in the United States two weeks ago. "I'm definitely not going to use time off as any kind of excuse if I don't play well because I feel like I've had a lot of good practice and playing time," said Fleetwood.

"So hopefully I can just pick it up and come out here and put in a strong performance." The defending champion is Matthew Wolf, who won last year's 3M Open in only his third PGA Tour start. Wolf has missed three of six cuts in the PGA Tour's return from its COVID-19 hiatus.

