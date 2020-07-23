Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets put RHP Stroman on IL due to calf muscle tear

In addition, the Mets put reliever Robert Gsellman on the IL due to right triceps tightness. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Stroman's injury won't require surgery and that the 29-year-old veteran is "week to week." Stroman was to have pitched Wednesday in an intrasquad game.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 04:50 IST
Mets put RHP Stroman on IL due to calf muscle tear

The New York Mets put starting right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the injured list Wednesday because of a muscle tear in his left calf. In addition, the Mets put reliever Robert Gsellman on the IL due to right triceps tightness.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Stroman's injury won't require surgery and that the 29-year-old veteran is "week to week." Stroman was to have pitched Wednesday in an intrasquad game. He last pitched Friday in an intrasquad game at Citi Field, but didn't feel right in a Monday bullpen session. Rojas said David Peterson, Corey Oswalt and Erasmo Ramirez would be considered to replace Stroman in the starting rotation, but Seth Lugo will remain in long relief.

Stroman's injury complicates a Mets rotation already saddled with the loss of Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery in March), potential starter Walker Lockett, who is on the IL with back discomfort, and Gsellman, who used to be a starter but pitched solely in relief the past two years. Stroman went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts last year for the Mets, who acquired him from Toronto in July. The former Blue Jay is 51-47 with a 3.76 ERA in 146 career games (140 starts).

The Mets begin their season Friday at home against the Atlanta Braves. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biden labels Trump first racist U.S. president

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labeled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become U.S. president in remarks his opponents re-election campaign quickly rebuked.Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the firs...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to come under pressure as U.S.-China ties worsen

Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from U.S. stimulus hopes.In early Asian trade, Jap...

House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim

The House on Wednesday voted to repeal the Trump administrations travel ban and further restrict the presidents power to limit entry to the US, a symbolic victory for Muslim American and civil rights groups. The bill, which passed the Democ...

Texas county stores bodies in trucks as state sets one-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Texas on Wednesday set one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state, forcing one county to store bodies in refrigerated trucks and prompting a top health official there to call for new stay-at-home orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020