Premier League: Goalfest at Anfield as Liverpool defeat Chelsea 5-3

Anfield Stadium witnessed a goal-fest on Wednesday (local time) as Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 in the ongoing Premier League. After the match got over, the Reds was also presented with the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season as the side has an unassailable lead at the top.

Liverpool managed to register three goals in the first half as Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum all registered goals for the home time. Chelsea's Olivier Giroud also managed to peg one goal back for the side and as a result, at half-time, Liverpool led the scoreline with 3-1.

In the second half, Roberto Firmino made the scoreline 4-1 in favour of Liverpool as he registered the goal in the 55th minute of the match. However, six minutes later, Tammy Abraham registered a goal for the Blues, making the scoreline 4-2 in favour of Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic then registered another goal in the 73rd minute, making the scoreline 4-3 and the match was heading towards an interesting finish. In the end, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the final nail in the coffin as he registered the fifth goal for Liverpool in the 84th minute of the match, giving the Reds a 5-3 win.

Liverpool now has 96 points from 37 matches and the side will now face Newcastle United in their last match of the 2019-20 season. On the other hand, Chelsea will take on Wolves in their final match of the season.

The Blues have 63 points from 37 matches and the side would be looking to finish in the top four to seek qualification for the Champions League. (ANI)