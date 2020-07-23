Left Menu
Important to figure out if Archer is in right frame of mind: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that it is important for the management of the side to find out whether Jofra Archer is in the right frame of mind or not.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-07-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 09:18 IST
England pacer James Anderson. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer James Anderson has said that it is important for the management of the side to find out whether Jofra Archer is in the right frame of mind or not. His remark comes as Archer wrote a column in the Daily Mail, describing a career in sport as "fickle", adding that he had decided that enough is enough after witnessing racist abuse on his Instagram account.

Archer was excluded from England's squad for the second Test for breaking the team's bio-secure protocols and it was after that incident, that the pacer was sent into five-day isolation. Archer revealed that during this period, he encountered racist abuse on social media. "He'll want to play in this game (third Test against Windies), I'm sure, with it being such a crucial game, the series resting on it. Obviously, he said about his frame of mind and that's something that over the next few days is going to sit down with the captain and coach, and figure out if he's in the right place to play," ESPNCricinfo quoted Anderson as saying.

"It can be difficult for guys coming into the international set up because the scrutiny is very different. You do feel more under the spotlight. I was fortunate when I came into the England team. There was no social media back then, so the ways that people can get their opinions out there is quite difficult," he added. Archer has been cleared to re-join the England squad ahead of the third Test against West Indies after a second negative test for coronavirus. The right-handed pacer was obliged to isolate for five days after he admitted breaking the team's bio-secure protocols.

The 25-year-old fast bowler was also fined an undisclosed amount and was given an official written warning for breaking England's bio-secure protocols. He spent almost the entire second Test in his hotel room at Emirates Old Trafford, unable to have face-to-face contact with anyone. He underwent two coronavirus tests in that period, both of which proved negative.

Currently, the series between England and West Indies is levelled at 1-1. If England wants to retain the Wisden Trophy, then the side needs to win the final Test of the series. The third and final Test will be played at Manchester from Friday, July 24. (ANI)

