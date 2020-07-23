Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

"I think our first three events -- Palermo, Prague and Lexington -- will certainly create that pathway for us," he added. "Those three tournaments are going to happen unless we should receive a last-minute issue from the government or local medical officials." RIGHT BALANCE The ATP's bid to restart the men's season at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. in early August has already foundered and Simon said the WTA were fortunate that their first tournament was in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 09:34 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women's claycourt tournament, which gets underway in the Sicilian capital on Aug. 3, will be the first across both the WTA or ATP tours since they were suspended in early March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "I'd say there's definitely an excitement to get back to doing what we love," WTA Chairman and Chief Executive Simon told Reuters by video call from the United States.

"Obviously there's been a lot of hard work that's been done by the tournament promoters as well as the team to get us to this stage. So we're going into this with great hopes. "And hopefully we've found a solution that will allow tennis to operate in this environment."

Simon said the Tour was looking to stage as many tournaments as possible in 2020 and the second week of the patched-together calendar will see events in Prague and the United States. "I think our first three events -- Palermo, Prague and Lexington -- will certainly create that pathway for us," he added.

"Those three tournaments are going to happen unless we should receive a last-minute issue from the government or local medical officials." RIGHT BALANCE

The ATP's bid to restart the men's season at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. in early August has already foundered and Simon said the WTA were fortunate that their first tournament was in Europe. "It's just a difference in our calendars that provided us the opportunity to begin in Europe, which I do think has been advantageous for us," said Simon.

"If you look around the world, the European Union is probably the most stable area outside of maybe China proper right now. That definitely helped us. "And starting them on clay is good from a health perspective as well, a little softer surface, as they come back to play and then they can evolve into the hardcourt season."

The second and third stops on the hardcourt season are in New York at the Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open but there are big questions over whether they can go ahead and Simon said a final decision would be made soon. The restart has divided opinion among the players, with some 200,000 new COVID-19 cases being reported globally every day and international travel restrictions still in place.

"Where we got to was, unless everybody can travel nobody plays? Or do we try to find opportunities for all of those that can play and feel comfortable playing?" Simon said. "And we got to the balance: We should be trying to get as many jobs and as many opportunities for as many people as we can to continue our sport.

"Obviously, if we don't think the balance is right or we think the conditions have changed and it's not safe, (or) we don't like what's happening due to the challenges we have, we will not hesitate to shut down." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US condemns deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan's Herat province

The United States condemned the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the western province of Herat that left multiple civilians dead, said the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. The last 24...

David Law takes first-round lead at British Masters

David Law of Scotland shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Oliver Fisher, Garrick Porteous and Renato Paratore in the opening round of the British Masters at Close House Golf Course near Newcastle. Aaron Cockerill, Rasmus Hojgar...

3 teams to chase 2 Champions League spots on EPL's final day

Chelsea was too charitable as Anfield title party guests. Before collecting the the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.It leaves two of the four spots in Europes elite competitio...

Torino tests out anti-virus gate for stadium access

Torino tested out an automated anti-virus gate before its match against Hellas Verona in Italys top soccer division. The device, called Feel Safe, measures match goers body temperature and uses facial recognition software to verify that a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020