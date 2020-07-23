Left Menu
Soccer-LMA chief says clubs must give managers time after Pearson sacking

League Managers Association (LMA) Chief Executive Richard Bevan said it was disappointing that Premier League strugglers Watford sacked their manager Nigel Pearson and called on clubs to show more patience. "But Nigel will be resting, recharging and will be ready for his next challenge." Bevan pointed to the examples of several clubs that have reaped the rewards of sticking with their managers.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:01 IST
League Managers Association (LMA) Chief Executive Richard Bevan said it was disappointing that Premier League strugglers Watford sacked their manager Nigel Pearson and called on clubs to show more patience. Pearson became the third manager to be sacked by relegation-threatened Watford in the current campaign after the departures of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores earlier.

Watford are 18th in the league with one match remaining and goalkeeper Ben Foster said that the team are short of confidence following Tuesday's 4-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City two days after Pearson's dismissal. "It's disappointing for a very talented manager," Bevan told the BBC. "But Nigel will be resting, recharging and will be ready for his next challenge."

Bevan pointed to the examples of several clubs that have reaped the rewards of sticking with their managers. "Loyalty is definitely the best recipe for success. Clear examples of that would be Chris Wilder taking Sheffield United from League One to challenging for Europe places in five seasons," Bevan added.

"The great job Sean Dyche has done at Burnley. (Wycombe boss) Gareth Ainsworth is the longest-serving manager, eight years and promoted to the Championship for the first time in their 137-year history. "I'd urge owners to take a step back when they're assessing their club carefully... Don't leave the manager with a feeling of being in isolation. He needs to create that environment so that all of the club can be the best they can be."

Watford visit 10th-placed Arsenal on Sunday with caretaker Hayden Mullins in charge of the club.

