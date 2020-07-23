Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockie Ferguson wants to play in all three formats for New Zealand

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Thursday said he wants to play all three formats for the country.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:19 IST
Lockie Ferguson wants to play in all three formats for New Zealand
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Thursday said he wants to play all three formats for the country. Ferguson's Test debut was cut short due to his calf strain against Australia in Perth last December.The 29-year-old pacer has been an integral part of the Kiwis bowling unit alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. He was also part of New Zealand's 2019 World Cup campaign which ended as runners-up.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind three years being on tour and playing all year round. And just to reflect on how that went, what kind of player I want to be in the future and how best I can be suited to hopefully playing all three formats because I want to play all three formats for the country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying. Ferguson has played 37 ODIs and 8 T20Is for the side and scalped a total of 83 wickets in the limited-overs format.

"I have certainly been excited to be part of the [Test] squad and getting a bit of taste of Test cricket although it wasn't to be my Test match but certainly it's in my goals. Test cricket is one of those formats I really want to play and by no means do I look lightly upon T20s and one-dayers because I've thoroughly enjoyed playing those. The goal is still alive within all three formats and how best I can play in all three and be an effective player and most importantly how to get us more wins," he added. The speedster has been attending the winter training camp in Mount Maunganui along with fellow teammates and skipper Kane Williamson.

"The lockdown treated everyone differently but certainly for myself, it gave me the time naturally to reflect on what's happened in the last few years," Ferguson said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ABBA to release five new songs, to go on tour in 2021

Iconic pop band ABBA will release five brand new tracks next year followed by a holographic tour. The group, formed in Sweden in 1972, have sold over 400 million albums in their career with includes all-time hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing ...

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

The northeast has the potential to become Indias growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of...

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.Hong Kong extended strict s...

J-K: One killed, four missing after car plunges into Kagote Nulla in Udhampur

One person was killed and four others of a family went missing after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Kagote Nulla near Udhampurs Ramnagar on Tuesday. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of the Ramnagar Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020