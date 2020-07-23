Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to start on July 25

The FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, which will feature top players like world no.3 Ding Liren and Indian ace Viswanathan Anand among others, will be held from July 25 to August 30. India is placed in the top division along with the likes of Russia, China, US, Ukraine and others.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:19 IST
FIDE Online Chess Olympiad to start on July 25

The FIDE Online Chess Olympiad, which will feature top players like world no.3 Ding Liren and Indian ace Viswanathan Anand among others, will be held from July 25 to August 30. Teams from 163 countries will take part in the first-ever online Olympiad. Russia is the top-ranked team, followed by China, USA, Armenia and Ukraine. The India team, captained by Vidit Santosh Gujrati, is the seventh-seed in the prestigious competition. India is placed in the top division along with the likes of Russia, China, US, Ukraine and others. Eight teams from the top division will qualify for stage 2 and battle it out with countries from other divisions.

World no.1 Magnus Carlsen is a notable absentee from the event. China had won both Open and women's sections in the 2018 Chess Olympiad and also won the Online Nations Cup in May.

The event is FIDE's response to the postponement of the 'traditional' Chess Olympiad, which was planned to take place in Russia in August this year and was rescheduled to 2021, the world chess governing body said on its website on Thursday while announcing the schedule. Apart from Anand, leading players who will take part include GMs Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, and Wesley So. Among women, world no.1 Hou Yifan, India's Koneru Humpy, D Harika, and Katernya Lagno among others will be seen in action.

Each team will consist of six players, in a mixed format with a minimum of three female players and two junior players. Chess.com will be the playing platform.

The event will consist of two stages -- the Divisions stage, and the Play-offs stage, from Round of 16 to the final. The time control will be rapid, with 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per move.

The Indian team: (Average rating 2571) - Men: Vishwanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujarati (captain), P Harikrishna and Arvindh Chithambaram (reserves); Women: Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni and R Vaishali (reserves); Junior boys: Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa (reserve); Junior girls: Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal (reserve)..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday in Dharavi here, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. According to BMC, Dharavi currently has 142 active cases and ...

S.Africa expands virus loan scheme, may stop lenders blacklisting borrowers

South Africas government outlined on Wednesday changes to boost take-up of its 200 billion rands 12 billion coronavirus-related loan scheme and said it might temporarily bar lenders from blacklisting borrowers whose credit records have been...

World's First DMIT Scanning App Launched By Brainwonders

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The latest DMIT by Brainwonders App proves again why Brainwonders reigns in the DMIT industry. Brainwonders has now established itself as the pioneer of DMIT and educational counselling. The journey of Brai...

Rossari Biotech makes blockbuster stock market debut, zooms 77 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday, and closed nearly 77 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. During the day, the stock touched its highes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020