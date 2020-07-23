Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Wie named U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain

Wie is back on the range with baby in tow and the goal of one day having her daughter watch her play and win a tournament. "I definitely want to compete again," admitted Wie during a conference call.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:06 IST
Golf-Wie named U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain

Michelle Wie-West was confirmed as assistant captain of the 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Thursday but has not ruled out a playing role despite not competing in a PGA Tour event for more than a year.

Wie, who has won three Solheim Cups, said she did not wait for Pat Hurst to ask her to be part of next year's effort but approached the U.S. captain moments after her appointment was announced in January. "When I actually heard it, I was like, this would be amazing," Wie told a conference call. "I would love to be assistant captain under her.

"I think as soon as I heard the news I immediately texted Pat, being like, if you haven't picked your assistant captains yet, I just would love to be even considered." Wie joins Angela Stanford as assistants on a U.S. squad that will be out for revenge against Europe after a close loss in 2019 in the biennial competition.

Inverness Club outside of Toledo, Ohio will host next year's Solheim which is scheduled for Sept. 4-6. That gives Wie just over a year to pull her game together, having not played since withdrawing from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last June.

Since then the winner of five LPGA Tour titles, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open, has become a mother. She gave birth to daughter Makenna last month while continuing to recover from 2018 surgery on her right hand that caused her to sit out the remainder of the that season and much of 2019. Wie is back on the range with baby in tow and the goal of one day having her daughter watch her play and win a tournament.

"I definitely want to compete again," admitted Wie during a conference call. "It's been so much fun going out and playing and having her on the range with me and all that and just playing again and being healthy and feeling good. "Whether or not I'm going to be a playing assistant or not, I've talked to Pat about that, and that's a bridge that we'll cross when we get there, if we even do get there, but I'll leave the decision completely up to Pat."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, Indias coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total nu...

Assembly session 'very soon', will prove majority: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are unit...

Thailand claims breakthrough in Japanese tourist murder case

Improved DNA testing has shed new light on the unsolved murder of a female Japanese tourist 13 years ago, suggesting a link to a male of East Asian heritage, Thai officials said Thursday. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the Departme...

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi Arabias 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.The king, who has ruled the worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020