Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi suspended for anti-doping violation - AIU

"News of my suspension by the AIU for 3 missed tests is really devastating," he said in a statement. "Each of the missed tests happened in 2019, my case has nothing to do with prohibited substances and I've always competed as a clean athlete." The 27-year-old won the world title in 2017 in London and also struck gold at the Commonwealth Games a year later.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:34 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi suspended for anti-doping violation - AIU

Former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations after he missed three tests under the whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against middle-distance runner Elijah Manangoi of Kenya for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," AIU said in a tweet. The statement added that the suspension bars the athlete from "participating in any competition or activity in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct".

Manangoi said he was trying to get his head around the suspension. "News of my suspension by the AIU for 3 missed tests is really devastating," he said in a statement.

"Each of the missed tests happened in 2019, my case has nothing to do with prohibited substances and I've always competed as a clean athlete." The 27-year-old won the world title in 2017 in London and also struck gold at the Commonwealth Games a year later. He did not defend his world title last year in Doha after being sidelined with a stress fracture.

"Last year was the worst period of my career when I was upset through injury which impacted everything on and off the track," Manangoi said. "The facts of the cases are clear in my mind. Right now I'm focussed on compiling a formal response to the AIU."

He joins a list of Kenyan athletes who have been sanctioned in recent years, including 2008 Olympic 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, former Boston and Chicago Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo and 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong. Kenya was among the countries placed on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA’s) compliance watch list in 2016.

On Thursday, AIU also announced that it had provisionally suspended long-distance runner Patrick Siele of Kenya for evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection. Another Kenyan marathon runner, Mercy Kibarus, was banned for eight years for failing a doping test. Long-distance runner Kenneth Kipkemoi was handed a two-year ban for also testing positive for a prohibited substance.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,27,364 with 1,041 fresh cases; death toll mounts to 3,745: Authorities.

Delhis COVID-19 tally reaches 1,27,364 with 1,041 fresh cases death toll mounts to 3,745 Authorities....

Ex-Maoist-backed leader appointed to key TMC post as Mamata announces major rejig

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appointed Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed PCAPA, to the partys state committee as she announced a major reshuffle in the organisation, giving leadership roles to ...

20 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people including a child, police said. The bomb blast occurred in Turi Bazar in the city o...

Turkey names 3 imams, including professor, for Hagia Sophia

Turkey on Thursday appointed three imams for Hagia Sophia, one of them a professor of religious studies, as the nation prepares for the first Muslim prayers in the Istanbul landmark in 86 years following its conversion back into a mosque. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020