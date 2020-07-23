Scheduling of IPL, training camp for players to be discussed in IPL GC meeting
Scheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition, training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. A source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI that SOP for teams and bio bubble training facilities, shifting of the tournament, its schedule and format and training camp, travel, and stay will be discussed during IPL GC meeting.
Other matters to be discussed are operational aspects, DXB app to download for players and officials, and discussion on issues related to broadcaster. The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, the IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE. "IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.
He had also said that the BCCI has applied for government permission and further course of action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting. "In IPL GC will discuss the further course of action," Patel had said. (ANI)
