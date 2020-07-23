Left Menu
Biel Chess Festival: Harikrishna settles for third straight draw

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna drew his third round game against Noel Studer of Switzerland in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna drew his third round game against Noel Studer of Switzerland in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Thursday. The world No. 26 Indian is currently in fourth spot with 13.5 points after the 52-move draw against his Swiss opponent. Harikrishna had drawn his second round game against Arkadij Naiditsch.

In another match, Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) and English veteran Michael Adams shared the honours, leaving the former on top of the standings with 15.5 points. Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and won the Chess960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held by adhering to all health protocols, according to the tournament website. At the chessboard, the distance was increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks were cleaned up after each game. Also, spectators are not allowed at the venue.

