Trump plays catch with pitcher Mariano Rivera to mark baseball opening

"I watched many sitting with George, good old George who is watching you right now, who is very proud of you," Trump said of the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. Asked about Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto testing positive for the coronavirus, Trump said he believed Soto would rebound.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 04:30 IST
President Donald Trump tossed baseballs with Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera on Thursday to mark the opening of the pro baseball season, which was delayed by the coronavirus. "You had a pitch that broke a lot of bats," Trump told the retired New York Yankees relief pitcher after they had thrown several balls while a number of Little League youth baseball players observed and played catch.

Trump awarded Rivera the presidential medal of freedom last year. "I watched many sitting with George, good old George who is watching you right now, who is very proud of you," Trump said of the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

Asked about Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto testing positive for the coronavirus, Trump said he believed Soto would rebound. "They're going to be able to take care of it," he said.

