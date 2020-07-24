Baseball-Trump to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium Aug. 15

Left Menu
U.S. President Donald Trump will throw out the first pitch when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, Trump said on Thursday. "He asked me to throw out the first pitch ...

U.S. President Donald Trump will throw out the first pitch when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, Trump said on Thursday. Trump, a native New Yorker who has yet to throw out a first pitch while serving as president, made the announcement on the opening day of the Major League Baseball season, which had been postponed by nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Randy Levine is a great friend of mine from the Yankees," Trump said of the team's president. "He asked me to throw out the first pitch ... It's going to be interesting."

The baseball season is kicking off without fans in attendance to stem the spread of the virus and it is unlikely spectators will be in attendance at the Aug. 15 game.

