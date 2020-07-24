Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 must be simple and safe, says IOC's Coates

Senior Olympic official John Coates has reiterated that Tokyo must stage a simplified Summer Games next year with the health and safety of athletes the most important consideration in the planning. is assured." Coates is also President of the Australian Olympic Committee and added that the reaction of his country's athletes to the postponement had been "inspirational".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-07-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 06:41 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 must be simple and safe, says IOC's Coates

Senior Olympic official John Coates has reiterated that Tokyo must stage a simplified Summer Games next year with the health and safety of athletes the most important consideration in the planning. Australian Coates heads up the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Games, which have been postponed until 2021 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The good news is that all 42 Games' venues ... have been resecured. The competition schedule is the same," the IOC Vice President wrote in Sydney's Daily Telegraph on Friday, a day after the one-year countdown to the opening ceremony. "But we must reduce the cost impact of postponement as well as simplify the Games to ensure they can be organised efficiently, safely and sustainably, in this new context. "With one year to go, there is no clear picture of what shape the simplified Games will take. The situation with COVID-19, both domestically and internationally, is constantly changing." Coates wrote that putting in place counter-measures against COVID-19 would be no easy task but welcomed the top level commitment from the Japanese government, Tokyo regional government and Games organising committee to get it done.

"The IOC and our Japanese partners ... are doing everything in their power to ensure that not only will the Games go ahead next year, but the athletes remain first and foremost in all our planning," he added. "Yes, we want the athletes of the world to have their Olympic moment of competition, just as they would have dreamt. But critically, they must experience that moment in an environment where their health and safety ... is assured."

Coates is also President of the Australian Olympic Committee and added that the reaction of his country's athletes to the postponement had been "inspirational". "All athletes with a Tokyo dream in their hearts have had to recalibrate their plans for a Games ... they have demonstrated remarkable resilience in making that adjustment," he wrote.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent South Sudan critic says government sent hit squad for him; Juba denies

A prominent South Sudanese economist fled to the United States on Thursday and accused South Sudans President Salva Kiir of ordering a hit squad to kill or kidnap him in Kenya, an allegation immediately denied by the Juba government.Peter B...

Baseball-Nationals, Yankees protest racial inequality at season opener

Every member of the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took a knee to protest racial inequality prior to the playing of the U.S. national anthem on Thursday at the first game of the Major League Baseball season in the nations capital...

Brooks Brothers enters purchase deal with retailer SPARC

Brooks Brothers said on Thursday it entered into a 305 million stalking horse purchase agreement with retailer SPARC Group LLC, in a move that could preserve the apparel brand as a going concern and help its operations in at least 125 store...

Bumgarner, now in Arizona, opens with familiar foe in SD

Two teams entering the season believing a delayed start and shortened regular season bolster their playoff hopes open the 2020 season Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego in what is being billed as a Cowboy Shootout. Starting for the Ari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020