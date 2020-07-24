Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: NZC to give NOCs to its players, CA waiting for BCCI confirmation

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that it will be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players who are set to play Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 09:29 IST
IPL 2020: NZC to give NOCs to its players, CA waiting for BCCI confirmation
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that it will be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players who are set to play Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

While Cricket Australia (CA) has said that it would make its considerations when the BCCI makes an official announcement about the IPL. NZC's spokesperson Richard Boock confirmed to ANI that it would be issuing NOCs to its players. He also said that the board has left it to the players whether they want to participate in the tournament or not.

"Yes, NZC will be issuing NOCs for New Zealand players participating in the IPL," Boock confirmed to ANI via e-mail. "We leave it up to the players to decide whether or not they want to participate and request NOCs," he added.

When ANI contacted Cricket Australia regarding the topic of NOCs, the representative from the board replied: "Should the tournament be confirmed, Cricket Australia would then make its considerations accordingly." There are six Kiwi cricketers who are set to play IPL this year and they are -- Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Meanwhile, there are 14 cricketers from Australia who will be playing in the Indian T20 tournament this year. Aaron Finch (RCB), Josh Philippe (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians), Josh Hazelwood (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK), Alex Carey (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals), Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals), and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals).

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to start from September 19, sources within the BCCI said on Thursday. After the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup, there is a window from September 19 to November 10 to go ahead with the IPL, the source further added.

However, the final decision will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting. "So we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP, etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting," the source told ANI.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE. "IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had told ANI on Tuesday.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia election delayed to October as pandemic bites, opposition cries foul

Bolivias general election will be pushed back until Oct. 18 as the coronavirus pandemic grips the South American nation, which could fan tensions between the interim conservative government and the socialist party of former President Evo Mo...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence wer...

F-15 fighter intercepted Iran's jet to ensure safety of bases in Syria -US Central Command

A US F-15 fighter has intercepted Irans Mahan Air passenger plane keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters over 3,280 feet in line with international standards to ensure the safety of the US-led coalition bases in Syria, the US Central ...

Australian state to send in the army to check on COVID-19 cases

Australias Victoria state will send in the army to question people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as it battles to control an outbreak that claimed a record number of lives on Friday.Australias second most populous state will deploy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020