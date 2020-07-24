BCCI invites application for GM Game Development following Saba Karim's resignation
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:25 IST
The BCCI has invited job applications for the post of General Manager - Game Development - following Saba Karim's resignation as overall in-charge of cricket operations. Karim was asked to resign earlier this month, days after CEO Rahul Johri's long-tendered resignation was accepted. The application deadline is August 7. The Game Development chief post was last held by Ratnakar Shetty, who retired in March 2018. Karim, a former India player, was appointed as GM Cricket Operations in December 2017. He was in charge of domestic and women's cricket
As per the BCCI website, GM Game Development will be responsible for determining and monitoring "the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields" besides "administration of the Domestic Tours Program".
