Sports News Roundup: Rivers leaves Rockets, NBA bubble; No escaping COIVD-19 as Major League Baseball starts season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rivers leaves Rockets, NBA bubble, for 'family matter'

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers left the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic. Rivers' absence is due to an "urgent family matter" per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Sources told ESPN that the Rockets expect Rivers to able to return to the NBA bubble in a matter of days.

No escaping COVID-19 as Major League Baseball starts season

Major League Baseball launched its COVID-19 delayed season on Thursday but reminders of the pandemic were everywhere, from stadiums devoid of fans to Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in Washington. In a first for MLB's Opening Day, players from all four teams in action took a knee before the national anthem, while 'Black Lives Matter' logos were stenciled onto the bases and patches sewn onto the sleeve of uniforms.

With a year to go, support slides for pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics

Several dozen protesters in masks gathered in front of Japan's National Stadium on Friday, the day the Olympic Games should have begun, to protest against holding them next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus. The Games were postponed in March as the coronavirus swept the world and the government is determined that they go ahead next year.

Zanardi returning to intensive care in Milan

Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi was returning to intensive care on Friday, three days after being moved to a specialist recovery centre to treat serious head injuries. The 53-year-old underwent three operations at Siena's Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital after being placed in an induced coma following the June 19 accident while taking part in a road race on a handbike.

Rivera: Washington months away from new team name

Fans of the Washington Football Team shouldn't expect a permanent name or a new logo for their NFL club anytime soon. Coach Ron Rivera told "CBS This Morning" on Friday that rebranding the franchise long known as the Redskins could take up to 18 months, meaning it could be known simply as the Washington Football Team even to start the 2021 season.

Falcons' Gurley prepared to sit out if conditions unsafe

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley said he's prepared to sit out the upcoming season if the NFL and NFL Players Association fail to devise what he feels is an adequate plan for playing football safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Gurley said he's not impressed with what he's heard about how the league intends to prevent an outbreak among players.

USOPC launches fund for athletes facing COVID-19 hardship

United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced a new fund on Thursday to support athletes facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Olympics were due to begin in Japan on Friday but the Games have instead been delayed until July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic that has globally infected more than 15 million people and claimed more than 600,000 lives.

MLB players protest racial inequality at season opener

Every member of all four teams playing on Major League Baseball's Opening Day took a knee to protest racial inequality prior to the playing of the U.S. national anthem on Thursday. The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, who kicked off the COVID-19 shortened season in the nation's capital, also held a 200-yard band of black fabric to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Swiss attorney general offers to quit after court rebuke over FIFA meeting

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber offered to resign on Friday after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with FIFA head Gianni Infantino and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption surrounding soccer's governing body. The 54-year-old, who has been Switzerland's most senior state lawyer since 2012, denied lying but offered to resign to protect the reputation of his institution.

F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar. While previously scheduled grands prix in Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil were cancelled, Formula One said in a statement that Portugal's Portimao will host a race for the first time.