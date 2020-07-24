Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England reach 258-4 before bad light ends first day’s play

Ollie Pope scored an unbeaten 91 and Jos Buttler contributed a half century as England took advantage of a tired West Indies attack to move to 258 for four on Friday when bad light brought play to a premature end on the opening day of the final test. West Indies had kept a tight rein on their hosts through the first two sessions at Old Trafford but leaked runs after tea to hand England the upper hand in the decisive test.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:29 IST
Cricket-England reach 258-4 before bad light ends first day’s play

Ollie Pope scored an unbeaten 91 and Jos Buttler contributed a half century as England took advantage of a tired West Indies attack to move to 258 for four on Friday when bad light brought play to a premature end on the opening day of the final test.

West Indies had kept a tight rein on their hosts through the first two sessions at Old Trafford but leaked runs after tea to hand England the upper hand in the decisive test. Pope offered one catching chance and survived two reviews as he played a positive innings to enhance his growing reputation.

He was nine runs short of his test century when he took the offer of bad light. Buttler, whose place in the team is under threat after a poor run with the bat, played a supporting role in the unbroken 136-run partnership. He took 104 balls to reach his half century and was 56 not out at the close.

Rory Burns also contributed 57 runs before being caught at first slip by an instinctive grab from slip fielder Rakheem Cornwall, one of the highlights of the day for the West Indies. West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put his bowlers back to work at the start of their third test in a matter of 16 days.

It looked the right decision after Dom Sibley went without scoring in the first over of the day and England’s danger men Joe Root and Ben Stokes made negligible contributions. Root was run out for 17 and Stokes bowled for 20 by Kemar Roach, the pick of the bowlers who ended the day with figures of 2-56 off 18.4 overs.

Stokes looked uncomfortable at the crease as he struggled with a quadriceps strain, picked up during his second test heroics, and was cleverly set up by Roach, who after two bouncers produced a perfect in-swinging delivery to strike down the stumps. England sacrificed a batsman to include an extra seamer in their line up because of the likelihood that Stokes will not be able to make of a contribution with the ball.

The series is tied at 1-1. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

White House: children should go back to school even if studies show they spread coronavirus

Children still should go back to school even if it turns out that they are transmitting the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 140,000 U.S. lives, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.President Donald...

As U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan

With just weeks to go before U.S. schools begin to open, federal health and education officials on Friday stressed the need for children to get back into the classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections surge.Administratio...

Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for excused per...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020