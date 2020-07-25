Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif becomes first to opt out for 2020

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the NFL's first player to opt out of the season Friday night. Duvernay-Tardif, 29, earned a medical school degree from McGill University in 2018. The Canada native has worked during the offseason as an orderly at a long-term care facility near Montreal, and he said he would continue to work there during the NFL season.

The decision means Duvernay-Tardif will make $150,000 from the NFL's opt-out deal instead of the $2.75 million that he had been slated to earn, according to ESPN. The six-year veteran, who started 14 games at right guard for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last season, chose to put others above himself.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally," Duvernay-Tardif wrote on his Twitter page. "... Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.

"I want to thank everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs organization for their support and understanding." --Field Level Media