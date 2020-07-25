Left Menu
Atalanta keeps slim title hopes alive; Crotone promoted

Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart. Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura nearly won it for Milan with a shot off the post late in the second half. Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1.

Updated: 25-07-2020 10:08 IST
Atalanta kept alive its slim Serie A title hopes by drawing at AC Milan 1-1 in a matchup of the two best squads of the restart. Hakan Çalhanoğlu gave Milan an early lead with a powerful free-kick, and Duván Zapata equalized from close range after Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked a penalty kick from Ruslan Malinovsky.

With only two games still to play, Atalanta moved within five points of Juventus, which can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title on Sunday by beating Sampdoria. Milan, which like Atalanta is unbeaten following the stoppage for the coronavirus pandemic, is sixth, one point behind Roma. Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura nearly won it for Milan with a shot off the post late in the second half.

Also, Crotone secured promotion from Serie B by beating Livorno 5-1. Serie B leader Benevento was already promoted.

