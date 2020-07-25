Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We are group of legends': Lallana on Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana believes that the side is made up of a group of legends and this is the main reason, the Reds have managed to lift the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:53 IST
'We are group of legends': Lallana on Liverpool
Liverpool's Adam Lallana . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Adam Lallana believes that the side is made up of a group of legends and this is the main reason, the Reds have managed to lift the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season. Lallana's tenure with Liverpool will come to an end next week as his contract is set to expire after the side's final league game this season.

"We are a group of legends, I can definitely see that. It's not due to one or two individuals as to why we have been so successful, it really is the infrastructure and the manager has created that," the official website of Liverpool quoted Lallana as saying. "He's recruited, he's let people go when he's seen them fit or necessary, he's moulded and created the culture that breeds throughout Melwood now," he added.

Lallana also picked lifting the Premier League trophy this Wednesday as the biggest highlight of his stint with Liverpool. "On Wednesday night I really do feel like I've contributed to this season. Maybe not all the time on the pitch but I've had important moments. My goal at Old Trafford was lovely, I enjoyed it, but there have been big moments as well coming off the bench seeing games out. It's over the course of a season, so everyone plays their part," Lallana said.

In the last 12 months, Liverpool has managed to lift the Champions League, Super Cup, World Club Cup, and now the Premier League. Liverpool has already secured the Premier League 2019-20 season as the side has an unassailable lead at the top.

The side was presented with the Premier League trophy after the match against Chelsea on Wednesday. Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in their final league game on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue U.S. in Iran courts

Irans judiciary said on Saturday that passengers of an airliner that Tehran has said was harassed this week by an American fighter jet over Syria can sue the U.S. military for damages in Iranian courts. Iranian media said on Friday that sev...

Top drug regulator suspends import license of 19 firms for their COVID-19 test kit

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has suspended the import licenses of at least 19 firms for their respective COVID-19 test kits after USFDA removed the manufacturer from their list of the product of serology test kits f...

Singapore reports 513 new COVID-19 cases, all foreigners; tally nears 50,000

Singapore on Saturday reported 513 new coronavirus cases, all foreigners, taking the tally to nearly 50,000 in the country, the health ministry said. The new patients include two community and six imported cases. All the 513 new patients ...

Hong Kong reports 133 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 126 that were locally transmitted, a record for a daily increase, as authorities warned that the city faces a critical period in containing the virus. The Asian financial h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020