Report: Brazilian footballer in China faces virus penalty
Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday. “He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension,” Xinhua said. It gave no details of the possible penalty.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:13 IST
Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday. The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener.
On Friday, he posed for photos with fans without a mask, the Xinhua News Agency said. "He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension," Xinhua said. It gave no details of the possible penalty.
