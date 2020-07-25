Left Menu
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja blessed with a baby girl

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel Khawaja have been blessed with a baby girl, the batsman announced on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:38 IST
Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja. Image Credit: ANI

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel Khawaja have been blessed with a baby girl, the batsman announced on Friday. The left-handed batsman hoped on to Instagram to share a picture of his newborn child Aisha with his fans.

In the adorable picture, the couple is seen watching their newborn wrapped in a blanket as the little one smiles. "Alhamdulillah, so grateful to be blessed with our first child Aisha. Like her dad, she hates the cold! #babygirl #mashallah #mygirl #twotone #halfandhalf," Khawaja captioned the post.

In another post, wife Rachel said that 'Aisha' was born on July 21 at 12:51 am (local time). "Aisha Rahil Khawaja born on the 21st of July at 12:51 am weighing 3.27kg Uzzy and I are so unbelievably in love with our little girl. There is nothing that can prepare you for that moment when you first meet your baby, it's one that we will cherish forever," Rachel captioned the post on Instagram.

The 33-year-old Khawaja has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs for Australia. The left-handed batsman has scored 2887 runs in the longest format of the game while in the ODI he has amassed 1554 runs. (ANI)

