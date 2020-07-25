Left Menu
Barcelona legend Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Barcelona midfielder and Spain legend Xavi on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:25 IST
Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Barcelona midfielder and Spain legend Xavi on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The former footballer and current manager of Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd said that he hasn't experienced any symptoms but will self isolate himself until recovery.

"Today I will not be able to accompany my team in the return to official competition. David Prats, reserve coach, will take my place as head of the technical team. A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in my most recent COVID-19 test. Luckily, I feel perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will remain isolated until I have overcome it," Xavi said in an Instagram post. "When the medical authorities allow me, I will return to my daily routine and work more eagerly than ever. I thank all the authorities, especially those which allowed us the means for early detection that avoids more spreading of the virus and guarantees the normal continuation of the season," he added.

The 40-year-old had spent the final four years of his football playing career at the club. The Spain star joined the club in 2015 after leaving Barcelona. (ANI)

