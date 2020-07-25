Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Brumbies beat Force to take control of Super Rugby AU

Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Will Miller and Connal McInerney all scored tries for the Brumbies to take them to 14 points, three ahead of the Queensland Reds in the domestic competition. The Perth-based Force, who were invited back into the competition after being dumped from Super Rugby following the 2017 season, were competitive throughout but remain winless after three games of the 12-week competition.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:47 IST
Rugby-Brumbies beat Force to take control of Super Rugby AU
Super Rugby trophy (Photo/ Super Rugby Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

The ACT Brumbies seized control of Super Rugby AU with a clinical 24-0 win over the Western Force on Saturday for a third successive victory that propelled them to the top of the table. Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Will Miller, and Connal McInerney all scored tries for the Brumbies to take them to 14 points, three ahead of the Queensland Reds in the domestic competition.

The Perth-based Force, who were invited back into the competition after being dumped from Super Rugby following the 2017 season, was competitive throughout but remain winless after three games of the 12-week competition. The Brumbies, who needed a late try to beat the New South Wales Waratahs last week, did not make the same mistake and jumped out to an early 12-0 lead following long-range tries for winger Wright and inside center Simone.

Flyhalf Bayley Kuenzle was only able to convert Simone's try and the match then became something of a tussle as the Force attempted to recover from the early setbacks. They had three attempts at scoring from attacking lineouts, but the Brumbies, arguably the best club side in the world at executing the tactic, were able to halt them every time.

The Force, however, was also able to keep the Brumbies at bay for the rest of the first half and the Canberra-based side went into halftime with their 12-0 lead. The Brumbies repeated the pattern of the first half when flanker Will Miller scored in the corner just three minutes into the second half to extend the advantage to 19-0.

Despite controlling much of the territory and possession it took them until the 66th minute before they drove McInerney over -- from an attacking lineout drive -- and then kept the Force out for the final 15 minutes.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

85 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 101 in Ghaziabad

The COVID-19 tally in Ghaziabad on Saturday reached 4,541 with 101 more people testing positive for the infection, while 85 new patients pushed the number of coronavirus cases in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar to 4,637, official data showed. ...

South Korea reports case spike, US states tighten controls

South Korea on Saturday reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months while South Africa announced a surge in infections and some US states tightened anti-disease controls. South Koreas 113 new cases include...

TRIFED signs MoU with IIT Delhi under govt's 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India TRIFED has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi under the HRD Ministrys flagship Unnat Bharat Abhiyan UBA to boost livelihood opportunities and income generation for trib...

Amid rising COVID cases, Jammu goes into 60-hour lockdown

Jammu has gone into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 pm in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said on Saturday. Jammu district sits atop the list among 10 districts in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020