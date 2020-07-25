Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jhingan, Thapa good enough to play for international clubs: India assistant coach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:28 IST
Jhingan, Thapa good enough to play for international clubs: India assistant coach

Indian football team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh feels it is the perfect time for defender Sandesh Jhingan and midfielder Anirudh Thapa to ply their trade at international clubs. Jhingan is among the biggest names in Indian football at the moment, while 22-year-old Thapa has also impressed with his game, turning out for both his club Chennaiyin FC and the national team.

"I strongly feel this is the right time for him to go and play outside (India). It's a big surprise that he is still playing in India. Whatever Sandesh has achieved so far is entirely because of his hard work," Venkatesh said during an All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Instagram Live session. "Not only Sandesh, but also Thapa has the potential to play outside India. They are good enough," he added.

The former India captain feels sharing the dressing room with international players in foreign leagues will help the Indian national team improve. "There are many players with great potential. When people ask how we can make the Indian team better -- I would say that more players should play for clubs outside India. And for Sandesh, I think this the right time.

"By mentioning outside India I am not always hinting at European leagues. I only hope 8-9 players go out and play – maybe in the J-League, the league in the UAE, the K-League, or elsewhere," Venkatesh added. Venkatesh said he had also received an offer to play in Japan's second division league but missed the opportunity.

"Mahesh (Gawli), Jules (Alberto), myself – we all received offers to play outside. I had an offer from a J-League 2nd division league. But somehow I didn’t take the plunge. We lacked adequate knowledge." He highlighted the improvement in Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's game after the goalkeeper played for the Norwegian club Stabæk. "You need to look at Gurpreet and the manner he has improved after playing in Europe. The knowledge a player gets playing outside is immense," he opined.

"I always encourage players to commit mistakes. Sometimes, they stay shy of playing freely. But it doesn't help them grow. Unless you commit mistakes, you won't learn. "Everyone wants to see how we can improve. If these boys go out, they'll learn and that'll, in turn, help the National Team (improve)," the former midfielder expressed," he added.

Talking about Jhingan, the coach said Indian football needs more characters like the brawny defender who are willing to take on any challenge. "Sandesh is a committed player and wants to play every game. He is a fighter and is up for everything. He is a leader and very patient. We need characters like him in the team." PTI APA AT AT

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbapp has less than three weeks to recover from a heavily sprained ankle in order to face Atalanta in the Champions League quarterfinals. PSG plays the free-scoring Italian side on Aug. 12 in Lisbon as part o...

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

Haryana duo held with 21.8 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

Two Haryana-based men were arrested after their car was chased down by the police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida and 21.8 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place during checking in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020