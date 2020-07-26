We want three points against Leicester City: Harry Maguire

Ahead of their last Premier League clash against Leicester City, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said the club will not settle with a draw as they want to grab three points from the game. "We won't be going to Leicester and playing for the draw, that's for sure. We'll go into the game wanting to win it. We want to get the three points; we'll approach it like we approach any other game," Maguire told MUTV.

"Maybe if we're drawing in the last couple of minutes, we might approach it a little bit differently but for sure we're going to go into the game and try to get the three points," he added. United are placed at third spot with 63 points ahead of Chelsea on goal difference while Leicester City is one point behind the Blues at the fifth spot.

"At the start of the season we wanted to reach the top four - a lot of people didn't think we would come Christmas, but we've put ourselves in a great position now and it's an exciting game to be involved in," Maguire said. Maguire reflected that he joined the club to lift major titles for the side and Champions League spot is one of those.

"It's really important [to play Champions League football]. I joined this club to win the biggest trophies and the Champions League is one of the biggest of them all. As a club and a player, we want to be in the Champions League, so it's really important to be there," the defender said. Maguire is also targeting a personal milestone as the clock ticks towards kick-off time.

In his debut season at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old has not missed a minute of action in the league, and he is keen to keep up his 100 per cent record. "Touch wood I manage to play the game on Sunday and do that. It's something I do really take pride in, being available and looking after myself in order to play every game," Maguire said.

"It's important for a top defender to play every game. I've done it once in my career, at Leicester in my first season where I played every minute of every game, and it's been nice, touch wood, that I've stayed injury-free and not picked up any silly suspensions this season," he added. Leicester City will host Manchester United at King Power Stadium while Chelsea will take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge later in the day. (ANI)